Sabre refreshes GetThere content

SINGAPORE, 22 November 2021: Sabre Corporation a software and technology provider for the global travel industry, announced at the weekend the launch of NDC* content in ‘GetThere’.

The new capabilities allow corporate travel managers to offer more flexibility and choice to their travellers.

Business travellers can now select policy-compliant NDC offers in addition to traditional content, as well as add hotel and ground transportation elements in a unified shopping flow. Corporate travel agents also have the ability to fulfil, ticket and service NDC bookings through the point-of-sale solution, Sabre Red 360.

As the blending of in-person and virtual workforces accelerates and companies define new travel priorities, NDC supports the creation of more travel options tailored to a company’s needs. NDC expands corporations’ access to innovative, policy-compliant content and strengthens traveller confidence by supporting the sharing of more information, such as health and travel policy guidelines.

“We are very pleased to move from pilot to general launch of NDC content in ‘GetThere’,” said Sabre Travel Solutions senior director, product management customer touchpoints Saunvit Pandya.

“The availability of NDC through ‘GetThere’ demonstrates our commitment to broadening access to leading content for our customers, no matter how they want to connect to us: through APIs, through Sabre Red 360, and now through GetThere. Our customers’ needs are evolving, and activating NDC in GetThere gives more flexibility to navigate the new normal.”

While corporate travel has been significantly affected the by Covid-19 pandemic, there have been signs of recovery in the travel industry. In this environment, providing travellers with content choice and flexibility will be essential.

*New Distribution CapabilityNDC (New Distribution Capability) is a travel industry-supported program (NDC Program) launched by IATA for the development and market adoption of a new, XML-based data transmission standard (NDC Standard). The NDC Standard enhances the capability of communications between airlines and travel agents and is open to any third party, intermediary, IT provider or non-IATA member to implement and use.