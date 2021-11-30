Radisson Blu opens in India’s wine country

SINGAPORE, 30 November 2021: Radisson confirms the opening of Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Nashik, located a 30-minute drive from Ozar Nashik International Airport.

The hotel offers easy access to tourist attractions such as the ancient Pandav caves, Trimbakeshwar Temple, Dadasaheb Phalke Museum, Coin Museum, along with the famous vineyards of Nashik. It also offers activities such as secret wine trails, heritage walks and vineyard brunches.





Nestled at the foothills of the two-millennia old Pandav Caves, just off Nashik Mumbai highway, the hotel is spread over 42,000 sqm and boasts over 5,000 sqm of event space to host large-scale meetings and events.

“We are delighted to introduce our flagship brand to Nashik. The opening further strengthens the group’s presence in high-visibility leisure destinations that complements our overarching strategic growth plans for West India,” said Radisson Hotel Group managing director and vice president operations, South Asia Zubin Saxena.

The hotel features 224 rooms, including 18 suites with private balconies. Guests can choose from five room categories, including the superior room with pool view, superior room with hill view, deluxe room, premium suite and deluxe suite.

“Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Nashik, is an ideal getaway for travellers seeking a peaceful vacation in the lush green surroundings of Trirashmi Hills. Its overall architectural appeal and easy accessibility from major metros like Mumbai and Pune make it a preferred choice for guests travelling to India’s wine capital,” said R&P Hospitalities LLP owner Rishi Mehra

The hotel group appointed Gopinath Gopalan as the general manager of Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Nashik.