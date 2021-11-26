PG resumes more domestic routes

BANGKOK, 26 November 2021: Bangkok Airways will resume two more of its domestic services from U-Tapao airport, near Pattaya, to Phuket and Samui.

The Phuket – U-Tapao route reopens on 2 December and the Samui – U-Tapao route on 15 December 2021.

Both services will use the 70-seat ATR72-600 aircraft starting with three flights per week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) from Phuket.

The outbound flight PG282 will depart Phuket International Airport at 1215 and arrive at U-Tapao International Airport at 1355. The return flight PG281 will leave U-Tapao International Airport at 1425h. and arrive at Phuket International Airport at 16.05.

The Samui and U-Tapao will start with three flights per week (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday). The outbound flight PG293 will depart Samui Airport at 1425 and arrive at U-Tapao International Airport at 15.40. The return flight PG294 will leave U-Tapao International Airport at 1610 and arrive at Samui at 17.20.

The two additions raise the airline’s network to 12 destinations.