PG resumes more domestic routes

By
TTR WEEKLY
-

BANGKOK, 26 November 2021: Bangkok Airways will resume two more of its domestic services from U-Tapao airport, near Pattaya, to Phuket and Samui.

The Phuket – U-Tapao route reopens on 2 December and the Samui – U-Tapao route on 15 December 2021. 

Both services will use the 70-seat ATR72-600 aircraft starting with three flights per week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) from Phuket. 

The outbound flight PG282 will depart Phuket International Airport at 1215 and arrive at U-Tapao International Airport at 1355. The return flight PG281 will leave U-Tapao International Airport at 1425h. and arrive at Phuket International Airport at 16.05. 

The Samui and U-Tapao will start with three flights per week (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday). The outbound flight PG293 will depart Samui Airport at 1425 and arrive at U-Tapao International Airport at 15.40. The return flight PG294 will leave U-Tapao International Airport at 1610 and arrive at Samui at 17.20. 

The two additions raise the airline’s network to 12 destinations.

  1. Bangkok – Samui (v.v.)  
  2. Bangkok – Chiang Mai (v.v.)  
  3. Bangkok – Phuket (v.v.)  
  4. Bangkok – Lampang (v.v.)  
  5. Bangkok – Sukhothai (v.v.)  
  6. Samui – Phuket (v.v.)  
  7. Samui – Singapore (v.v.)  
  8. Bangkok – Trat (v.v.)  
  9. Phuket – Hat Yai (v.v.)  
  10. Bangkok – Phnom Penh (v.v.)  
  11. Phuket – U-Tapao (v.v.) (Starting from 2 December 2021 onwards) 
  12. Samui – U-Tapao (v.v.) (Starting from 15 December 2021 onwards) 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here