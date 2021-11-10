Pan Pacific expands in KL

KUALA LUMPUR, 10 November, 2021:Pan Pacific Hotels Group will launch Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur in June 2022, followed by the opening of Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Kuala Lumpur in October 2022.

Located in the heart of Bukit Bintang, both properties will open in a mixed-use complex owned by the Singapore-listed UOL Group Limited, Pan Pacific Hotels Group’s parent company and one of Asia’s most leading hotels and property companies.

Heading the 535-room Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur and the 210-unit Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Kuala Lumpur is Cristian Nannucci, the newly appointed complex general manager. A 30-year hospitality veteran he has worked for several hotel groups, holding senior posts in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.