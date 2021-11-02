MTCO names acting director

BANGKOK, 2 November 2021: The Greater Mekong Subregion Tourism Working Group has appointed Nattakorn Asunee Na Ayudhaya as the acting executive director of the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office until a new executive director can be recruited.

The Tourism Working Group made up of the six-country members of the Mekong Region,* oversees the management of the MTCO.

Team players: Thraenhart (left) and Nattakorn.

Nattakorn joined the MTCO in 2017 and held the post of operations manager.

Despite starting the search for a replacement executive director shortly after Jens Thraenhart tendered his resignation back in July, the TWG failed to reach an agreement on appointing his successor. The search resulted in a shortlist of three candidates that included Nattakorn, who will now take on the role of acting executive director.

A new recruitment process will begin later this month to find a permanent replacement for Thraenhart.

Effective 1 November 1 Thraenhart assumed the role of chief executive officer of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, the official government-owned national tourism authority. He met with the country’s Prime Minister for a briefing and introduction to senior staff at the agency before leaving on his first assignment to represent Barbados at the World Travel Market this week.

*Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.