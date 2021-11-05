Medical travel experts gather in KL

KUALA LUMPUR, 5 November 2021: The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council will host insigHT2021, the region’s leading medical travel market intelligence conference, set to take place virtually from 16 to 18 November.

Themed Forging Resilience, insigHT2021 will focus on how the global medical travel industry can remain resilient in manoeuvring through uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The global severity of the pandemic has posed several challenges for the medical travel industry value chain due to prolonged lockdowns on both the local and international scale,” said MHTC chief executive officer Mohd Daud Mohd Arif.

“It is crucial that the medical travel industry turns lessons learnt from Covid-19 into actionable strategies. However, if there is one thing we can take from the pandemic, it is that cross-collaboration is crucial in accelerating industry recovery and our nation’s healthcare landscape moving forward.”

Now in its sixth edition, insigHT2021 presents live Q&A sessions with regional speakers, roundtable discussions, networking with experts from various industries through private meetings and downloading e-business cards as well as gaining access to on-demand videos from the conference. Among topics that will be discussed during the conference include reimaging the health system, the future of healthcare and well-being, and rebuilding hospitality.

Joining insigHT2021 are global thought leaders and experts in the field of medical travel. They include YB Khairy Jamaluddin (Minister of Health Malaysia), Ir. Rizki Handayani, MBTM (Deputy Minister for Tourism Product and Events, Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia), YBhg. Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (Director General, Ministry of Health Malaysia), Datuk Musa Hj. Yusof (Deputy Director General (Promotion), Tourism Malaysia), Aireen Omar (President – AirAsia Digital, AirAsia Group), Nongyao Jirundorn (Tourism Authority of Thailand), Michel Julian (UNWTO Spain), and Arnaud Bauer (LEK Consulting).

insigHT2021 is supported by TM One (Digital Partner), Tourism Malaysia, Tourism Selangor, IMM Carehub, and Magicopper.

For more information and to register for insigHT2021, visit www.mhtc.org.my/insigHT2021. To download the insigHT2021 e-brochure, click here.

(SOURCE: The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council)

ABOUT MHTC

The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is a government agency entrusted with curating the country’s healthcare travel scene. Founded in 2009, MHTC works to streamline industry players and service providers in facilitating and growing Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry under the brand “Malaysia Healthcare” with the intended goal of making Malaysia the leading global healthcare destination.