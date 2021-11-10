Jetstar flies VTL in December

SINGAPORE, 10 November 2021: Jetstar has received approval to operate designated Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) services from Melbourne and Darwin to Singapore, starting in December.

Jetstar Airways flights between Melbourne and Singapore will commence from 19 December, offering two-way quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated Singaporeans, Australians and Australian permanent residents.

To mark the expansion of Singapore’s VTL scheme to Australia, Jetstar has launched Singapore to Melbourne fares starting as low as SGD168 one way.

In addition, three weekly services from Darwin to Singapore, operated by Jetstar Asia, will commence on 20 December, marking the resumption of Jetstar Asia’s direct link to Australia’s “Top End”.

The Singapore to Darwin SG$138 one-way fare is now available for travel from late January 2022, when quarantine-free travel into the Northern Territory is expected to resume.

Customers outside Singapore wanting to travel to Australia can now connect to Darwin and Melbourne via Singapore’s Changi Airport from services operated by Jetstar’s global network of codeshare and interline partners as well as from across Jetstar Asia’s Southeast Asian network, such as Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Manila.

Jetstar Asia’s Head of Commercial, Clive Ashmore Butler, said it was great to be able to offer quarantine-free travel between Singapore and Melbourne ahead of the busy Christmas and New Year holiday season.

“We know that quarantine has been a deterrent for many who are keen to travel, so we welcome the expansion of Singapore’s VTL scheme as well as the safe easing of border restrictions in a number of states in Australia and across the region”.

Customers who book a Jetstar Airways (JQ) or Jetstar Asia (3K) flight on jetstar.com before 31 December 2021 for travel before 30 June 2023 will be given one ‘fee free’ date change as part of Jetstar’s Fly Flexible policy*.

In line with Singapore Government requirements, only fully vaccinated passengers (excluding passengers 12 years and below) who meet all the necessary VTL conditions can travel on designated VTL flights from Australia to Singapore.

Quarantine-free travel to Australia is only available for arrivals into New South Wales (NSW), Victoria (VIC) and Australian Capital Territory (ACT). Travel to all other Australian states and territories, including Northern Territory (NT), must adhere to corresponding entry requirements, which may include 14-days hotel quarantine. Customers are advised to check with the relevant authorities to ensure they are eligible to travel or transit as restrictions apply.

*Fare difference may apply