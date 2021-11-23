Dusit signs condo management deal

BANGKOK, 23 November 2021: Dusit International has entered a strategic partnership agreement with Ananda Development Public Company Limited to provide property management services for Ananda’s new luxury residential project in Bangkok.

COCO Parc Managed by Dusit Hospitality Services, is the first collaboration between a leading hotel chain and a leading condominium developer in Thailand.

The 70-year old Dusit International will provide management services for the Ananda project through its 100% owned subsidiary, Dusit Hospitality Services Co Ltd.

Services will include providing onsite staff to deliver high-quality services to residents, including concierge and 24-hour security and maintenance, plus on-demand services, such as laundry, catering, event planning and private party arrangements for residents.

Valued at over THB4.6 billion, COCO Parc Managed by Dusit Hospitality Services will comprise 486 units in a prime location on Bangkok’s Rama IV road, a high potential growth area already featuring many large-scale projects including Dusit Central Park, Samyan Mitrtown, One Bangkok, and The Parq with MedPark, a premium hospital.

COCO Parc Managed by Dusit Hospitality Services, should open in September 2022, with the first condominium unit transferring in November 2022.