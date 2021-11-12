SAMUI, Thailand, 12 November 2021: A new chapter of personalised luxury opens on 1 December with the launch of Centara Reserve Samui.

Centara Reserve Samui invites guests to explore a specially reserved world at the tranquil end of the ever-desirable Chaweng Beach in Samui, Thailand, designed to offer uniquely tailored escapes.







This elegant resort is a sanctuary set within verdant tropical gardens edged by powdery white sands and gently lapping azure waves, yet just a short stroll from all the island’s finest wonders and attractions. Centara Reserve Samui features one-of-a-kind dining, social, and service experiences, a wealth of ways to relax and be inspired, and is an idyllic destination for those seeking a meaningful escape with curated experiences crafted with a personal touch.

“In a monumental milestone for Centara Hotels & Resorts, we introduce Centara Reserve Samui – the first address in Centara’s curated collection of refined, experiential hotels and resorts for today’s luxury traveller,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts chief executive officer Thirayuth Chirathivat.

“This significant debut for our Centara Reserve brand perfectly complements our diverse portfolio, as we strive to satisfy the increasing demand for exceptional offerings and experiences and meet the evolving needs of a key customer audience which we did not previously cater to in the past.”

Centara Reserve Samui features 184 luxury rooms, pool suites and beachfront pool villas and six celebrated dining venues and bars. The resort offers a plethora of activities for all generations and is home to the world’s first Reserve Spa Cenvaree with its own organic herb garden, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, picture-perfect pools and diverse indoor meeting spaces and outdoor event venues. Centara Reserve Samui has an impressive environmental focus being 100% plastic-free and home to specialised water treatment facilities that bottle in-resort still and sparkling water, while food waste is transformed into biogas for use in the heart-of-house kitchen.

“A hallmark of the Centara Reserve brand is that there is a story and meticulous thought behind every detail. Through Centara Reserve Samui’s inspirational environment and celebrated culinary offerings, combined with the unparalleled commitment to bespoke service, we are looking forward to inspiring guests to explore a world reserved for them and write intriguing new stories of their own,” said Centara Reserve’s general manager Patrick Moukarzel.

Reserve Living

Designed by multi-award-winning design and concept firm AvroKo, Centara Reserve Samui, with its classical colonial elegance and contemporary style, offers a sublime setting that is ideal for creating enchanting moments. The 184 luxury rooms, pool suites and beachfront pool villas graciously fuse contemporary comfort and Thai heritage, offering either lush tropical garden or exquisite ocean views, spacious private balconies and terraces, bespoke amenities for men, women and children, and sleep therapy clocks.

Reserve Ocean Suites boast spacious living whilst Pool Rooms, and Suites offer a private pool for a refreshing cool down. The ultimate exclusive experience comes with the signature 501-square metre Reserve Ocean Pool Villa and its direct private beach access. Suites and villas are served by Reserve Hosts ready to attend to guests’ every wish.

Reserve Wellbeing

The world’s first Reserve Spa Cenvaree is a serene sanctuary that boasts its own Spa Herb Garden. With seven treatment rooms complete with steam and sauna facilities, the 100% organic spa menu includes body treatments, scrubs. Spa Cenvaree is a multi-award-winning operator delivering exceptional spa journeys inspired by traditional Thai healing with over 35 spas in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

New Chapter Offers

Discover curated spaces and indulge in world-class personalised experiences with three New Chapter offers. Book by 31 December 2021 for stays from 1 December 2021 to 31 March 2022.

Every package offers a specially curated complimentary minibar refilled daily with alcoholic beverages, organic juices, tea, coffee and house-made bites, a complimentary stay for two children plus 10% off dining, and 20% off spa and laundry.

Reserved for You offers daily breakfast, room upgrade, early check-in at 0800. and late check-out at 2000, Surprise of the Day, a curated complimentary minibar and more. Rates start from THB 5,900++ per night.

Reserved for Longer includes a complimentary night for every two nights stayed. Enjoy daily breakfast, a bottle of wine, Surprise of the Day, early check-in at 0800. and late check-out at 2000., a curated complimentary minibar and more. Rates start from THB14,800++ for a minimum of a three-night stay.

For ultimate luxury, unwind in style with The Suite & Villa Reserve Experience whilst your Reserve Host attends to your wishes. This package features round-trip airport transfer, a bottle of champagne, early check-in at 0800. and late check-out at 2000., daily breakfast, Surprise of the Day, afternoon canapés and refreshments, a curated complimentary minibar, Herb Garden Experience and much more. From THB13,200++ for a two-night stay in a Reserve Pool Suite and higher room category.

Centara The1 Members enjoy 15% off, Triple Centara The1 points for The Suite & Villa Reserve Experience and Double Centara The1 points when booking Reserved for You and Reserved for Longer offers.

For more information and reservations, call +66 (0) 77230500, email crs@chr.co.th or visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/reserve/crs/promotion/

Find out more about Centara Reserve Samui at https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/reserve/crs/