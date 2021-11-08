Buy now pay much later

BANGKOK, 8 November 2021: Digital travel platform Agoda has partnered with Asia’s buy now pay later platform Atome in Thailand to offer flexible payment options for domestic travel bookings in Thailand.

Under the partnership, residents in Thailand can pay for their domestic travel accommodation in three zero interest payments with no additional charges or service fees by selecting Atome as a checkout option on Agoda Thailand’s mobile app or website.

To pay, users first have to download Atome’s app and register an account before selecting Atome as the checkout payment option. Agoda is already partnering with Atome in several other Southeast Asian markets like Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Atome Thailand General Manager Poompong Tancharoenphol commented: “Domestic tourism and hospitality sector has been one of the hardest hit due to Covid19. As Thailand gradually opens up to travel again, we’re happy to launch our partnership with Agoda in Thailand to boost domestic travel to revive the local Thai tourism and hospitality industry. What this means is that Thai residents can now pay for their domestic travel holidays and staycations on Agoda’s website or mobile app with Atome, just in time for their year-end travel plans.”

Atome recently launched operations in Thailand in September, partnering with over partnering 100 online and offline retailers including Agoda, Sephora, Konvy, Aldo, Charles & Keith, L’Occitane, EveandBoy, Anello, Radley, Esprit, Converse, Havaianas and OSIM, across key shopping categories such as fashion, beauty, travel, lifestyle and home and living.

About Atome

Founded in 2016 in Singapore, Atome is a leading buy now pay later platform in Asia, partnering with online and offline retailers to increase conversions and grow average orders and customer segments. It currently partners with over 5,000 online and offline retailers in nine markets (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand and mainland China). Key merchant partners include Sephora, Agoda, ZALORA, SHEIN, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Charles & Keith, Aldo and Pandora.