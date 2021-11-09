SINGAPORE, 9 November 2021: Dreaming of exploring the far corners of the globe and only unpacking once? Look no further than the 2024 World Cruise, carefully crafted by the destination experts at Princess Cruises, for the ultimate journey of a lifetime.

Sales open from 11 November. Island Princess – the cruise line’s largest ship to sail a World Cruise voyage – is scheduled to sail roundtrip from North America on a 111-day cruise from both Ft. Lauderdale and Los Angeles in January 2024. Guests will experience 51 destinations across 27 countries and six continents, including Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South America and North America.

“Embarking on a Princess World Cruise to experience the globe’s marquis ports and hidden gems, where all the planning is done by the Princess destination experts, easily turns adventurous world travel dreams into a reality,” said Deanna Austin, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer. “And with MedallionClass, cruising is effortless, personalised and easy to stay connected from afar to loved ones back home or even to the office.”

The 111-day roundtrip voyage from Ft. Lauderdale departs on 4 January 2024 and from Los Angeles on 18 January 2024. A 97-day World Cruise from Los Angeles to Ft. Lauderdale is also offered, setting sail on 18 January 2024.







Noteworthy 2024 World Cruise details include:

Island Princess will sail more than 33,000 nautical miles in 111 days.

12 Maiden World Cruise port calls to Galilee/Nazareth (Haifa), Bali (Benoa), Crete (Heraklion), Mykonos, Naples (for Capri & Pompeii), Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Genoa (Milan), Villefranche, Lisbon, Agadir, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Bermuda.

Visits to 25 UNESCO World Heritage Sites including The Acropolis in Athens, The Port Fortress of Cartagena and the ancient Greek city of Ephesus in Turkey.

The World Cruise will cross the Equator twice.

The cruise will offer an overnight visit in Dubai and 11 “More Ashore” late-night calls, including Abu Dhabi, Auckland and Sydney, so guests can make the most of their time exploring new cultures in port.

Countries visited include Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Israel, Greece, Italy, Spain, Morocco, Canary Islands, Costa Rica and more.

Rates for the 2024 World Cruise start at US$21,079/person. Guests booking the 97- or 111-day World Cruise by 31 January 2022, receive early booking perks, including:

Drinks with Tips – guests enjoy the Premier Beverage Package with everything from cocktails, beer and wine to speciality coffees, smoothies and bottled water.

– guests enjoy the Premier Beverage Package with everything from cocktails, beer and wine to speciality coffees, smoothies and bottled water. Unlimited WiFi – cruisers can video chat and text with family back home, stream favourite shows and check e-mail.

– cruisers can video chat and text with family back home, stream favourite shows and check e-mail. Crew Appreciation – full daily gratuities are paid to the crew on behalf of cruise guests.

– full daily gratuities are paid to the crew on behalf of cruise guests. Money to Spend On Board – for shopping, shore excursions, spa treatments and more, a USD500 per guest (for the first two guests) is applied.

– for shopping, shore excursions, spa treatments and more, a USD500 per guest (for the first two guests) is applied. Speciality Dining – each guest can dine at award-winning speciality restaurants up to four times during the voyage without worrying about the cover charge.

Island Princess, sailing her second World Cruise, features more than 700 balconies, a Princess Luxury Bed in each stateroom, speciality and casual dining options and more. World Cruise guests delight in the Encounters with Discovery speaker series that includes authors, artists, explorers and more, as well as culinary demonstrations, cooking classes, special-themed menus, foreign movies and regional folkloric shows to bring the destinations to life.

Princess MedallionClass vacations deliver the ultimate in effortless, personalised cruising. It begins with the Medallion, a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables everything from touch-free boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like delivering whatever a guest needs directly to them, wherever they are on the ship.

In addition, guests can share their favourite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, and also stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favourite movies and shows.

More information about the World Cruise is available at www.princess.com/world.