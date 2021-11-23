Book Expedia and test cheap

SINGAPORE, 23 November 2021: To ease the pre-travel preparation process for Singapore travellers, Expedia and Raffles Medical Group (RMG) are offering pre-departure Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests at a discount.

Starting yesterday, 22 November, outbound travellers who book any travel service through the Expedia Singapore app or Expedia.com.sg website can obtain a pre-departure Covid-19 PCR test at any of the 36 participating Raffles Medical Clinics in Singapore.

To redeem the 10% discount offer, Expedia customers are required to book any travel offer through this link: https://www.expedia.com.sg/lp/b/rmg.

Once a booking is complete, Expedia customers can schedule an appointment for their pre-departure Covid-19 PCR test through www.rafflesmedicalgroup.com or the Raffles Connect App. To receive the discount, customers must present their NRIC/FIN and Expedia.com.sg itinerary at the selected clinic on the day of their test.

Since the introduction and launch of the Vaccinated Travel Lanes, Expedia has observed strong demand for travel to VTL destinations among Singaporeans, with search data showing high interest for travel in the year-end holiday period.

Expedia Group’s managing director and senior director of government and corporate affairs Asia Ang Choo Pin said: “The growing confidence in international travel is good news for the travel industry. But we understand that the additional steps and costs of a mandatory pre-departure COVID-19 test may add stress to travellers. Expedia’s goal is to help travellers get the most out of every trip, by providing all their travel needs on a single platform. We hope this important collaboration with Raffles Medical Group to offer discounted pre-departure COVID-19 test will help alleviate those cost concern pain-points and ease pre-travel planning stress so that our travellers can better enjoy their holidays.”

The 10% discount drops the test cost from SGD138 to SGD124.

Travellers looking to plan an international trip can also refer to Expedia’s COVID-19 Travel Advisor, an interactive tool powered by Sherpa that helps customers find up-to-date information about travel restrictions in the destination they plan to visit, such as vaccine, quarantine and Covid-19 test requirements. Travellers can enter details such as their origin and destination and departure date to learn more before their trip.

To learn more and to book travel and discounted pre-departure COVID-19 test, visit: https://www.expedia.com.sg/lp/b/rmg

(Source: Expedia)