Bangkok Airways returns to Cambodia

BANGKOK, 12 November 2021: Bangkok Airways confirmed Thursday it would resume flights on 1 December between Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport and Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia.

The head office confirmation follows an announcement made earlier by Bangkok Airways in Phnom Penh in a sales email that advertised the one-way fares to Bangkok. The airline will fly the route using an Airbus A320 aircraft four times weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

The outbound flight PG931 departs Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi International airport) at 0850 and arrives at Phnom Penh International Airport at 1005. The inbound flight PG932 leaves Phnom Penh International airport at 1055h and arrives in Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi International airport) at 1210.

Bangkok Airways president Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth said: “We are more than delighted to announce the resumption of our second international flight after we resumed our first international flight between Samui and Singapore in August 2021. The Bangkok – Phnom Penh route. We have been assured that both Thailand and Cambodia have robust processes in place to ensure leisure and business travels between the two cities can be undertaken safely.”

Including the Bangkok – Phnom Penh service, the airline is now flying to 10 destinations; eight in Thailand and two overseas.

Flights back on the grid