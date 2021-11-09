ANA names Travelport a friendly partner

TOKYO, 9 November 2021: Travelport, a travel retail solutions provider and All Nippon Airways, have extended their partnership to implement Travelport’s rich content and branding – an advanced travel merchandising solution.

Additionally, the two companies extended a long-standing content agreement which will see ANA flights and services continue to be distributed to Travelport-connected agencies worldwide. This new agreement will see Travelport and ANA’s partnership entering its fourth decade with a larger range of fares and ancillaries than was previously available.

The contract also includes the use of Travelport’s rich content and branding technology that provides travel agents with graphically rich images and descriptions on fares and ancillaries, equipping them to deliver an equally compelling brand experience, no matter the channel. ANA joins over 300 airlines already using the solution.

ANA vice president of marketing strategy Keiji Omae said: “We are very pleased to name Travelport an ANA Friendly Partner, in recognition of a long and productive working relationship which has proven its value many times over. Travelport’s vision for advanced travel retailing, and the sophisticated technology underpinning it, will enable agencies to better engage travellers with the award-winning service and products ANA is renowned for.”

Travelport head of Asia Pacific air partners Sue Carter added: “We are extremely honoured to receive ANA’s Friendly Partner status. It’s a testament to the mutual collaboration and constant drive to improve, which have been a hallmark of our relationship for decades. We’re confident that the advanced merchandising technology we’re implementing, as well as the ever-expanding retailing features in our new Travelport+ platform, will enable agencies around the world to generate even more value for ANA.”