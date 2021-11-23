AirAsia is ready to fly the lane

KUALA LUMPUR, 23 November 2021: AirAsia will resume a daily flight schedule from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore to support the Vaccinated Travel Lane on the route Kuala Lumpur – Singapore due to commence 29 November.

Last week, Malaysia and Singapore announced the commencement of the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between the two countries, paving the way for the resumption of flights on one of the busiest shuttle routes in the world.

The airline will add more routes from other cities in Malaysia, and frequencies will increase as travel demand grows in line with the reopening of more leisure destinations subject to approval from the authorities.

AirAsia will operate designated VTL flights according to the following schedules:

Guests can book their flights to Singapore from just MYR85 one way for travel between 29 November 2021 and 26 March 2022 through the ‘Flights’ icon on the AirAsia Super App.

Guests can also secure competitive prices for flights+hotel deals through the ‘SNAP’ icon on the Super App with savings from up to 30% off.

Travellers who prefer to book their hotels separately may check the ‘Hotels’ icon in the app and get an extra 10% off with the promo code AAHOTEL10.

Guests can also book their rides to and fro the airport from just MY55 by using AirAsia ride, by clicking on the ‘Ride’ icon on the AirAsia Super App.

Fully vaccinated travellers from Malaysia who wish to travel to Singapore must meet the requirements set by Singapore prior to purchasing their flights and upon arrival.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said: “The resumption of travel to Singapore signifies great progress of international travel in the region, as we have seen an overwhelming response for flight booking to Thailand and Phuket with a 17 fold increase since our announcement. This shows huge pent-up demand for international travel.”