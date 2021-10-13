Vietnam resumes domestic travel

HANOI, 13 October 2021: The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam gave the green light for airlines to resume 10 domestic air routes earlier this week.

Passengers must be fully vaccinated with certification (the second dose must be taken at least 14 days and no more than 12 months before departure time) or they should be able to show proof of Covid-19 recovery not more than six months before departure time.

Routes online

Air routes that have resumed this week are from Ho Chi Minh City to Thanh Hoa, Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen, Binh Dinh, and Phu Quoc Island (Kien Giang) with a frequency of four return flights daily.

Ho Chi Minh City to Thua Thien-Hue with a frequency of one return flight per week.

Ho Chi Minh City to Nghe An with a frequency of two flights per week.

Thanh Hoa to Khanh Hoa, Dak Lak, and Phu Quoc with a frequency of one flight daily.

Passengers from “red zones” or very high-risk areas are required to show a negative Covid-19 test certificate issued within 72 hours before the time of departure.

Passengers departing from Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, and Long An are also required to show a negative Covid-19 test certificate issued within 72 hours before the time of departure. Upon arrival, they have to self-monitor their health at home or place of residence for seven days and will be tested for Covid-19 on the second and seventh day.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s Ministry of Transport approved a pilot plan earlier this week that kickstarted overland interprovincial passenger transport from today 13 October.

Passengers who travel from “extremely high risk” or “high risk” areas to other localities with similar or lower risk must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with the final dose taken at least two weeks before departure or have recovered from the disease within the last six months.

In addition, they have to show proof of negative Covid-19 test results issued within 72 hours before departure and comply with the Ministry of Health’s safety protocols.

Passengers travelling from low-risk or safe areas to higher risk districts must follow Covid-19 safety protocols, make health declarations and show proof of negative Covid-19 tests issued within 72 hours before departure.

Similar requirements are also applicable to drivers and driving assistants.

During the pilot period, drivers must operate their vehicles on the pre-determined route and only stop for rest or pick up and drop off passengers at locations as listed and announced by the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam.