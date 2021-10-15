KUCHING, 15 October 2021: Start planning and get your passports ready for a much-deserved getaway to Sarawak this year-end with the new “Jom Ke Sarawak” (JKS) interstate campaign.

The “Jom Ke Sarawak” interstate campaign features 16 discounted tour packages throughout Sarawak’s southern, central and northern region, starting as low as MYR176 per person for a three-day, two-night stay package.

The ‘buy now, travel later’ campaign is a joint collaboration between Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), Sarawak Tourism Federation (STF), Association of Sarawak Inbound Agencies (ASIA) and Shopee Malaysia.

Bookings can be made from 15 October until 5 December 2021 through Shopee Malaysia’s platform. The travel period runs from 15 October until 15 December 15 2021.

To find out more about the campaign, please visit https://shopee.com.my/m/sarawak-tourism.

STB chief executive officer, Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor believes that as state borders reopen, the ‘buy now, travel later’ JKS campaign comes as a golden opportunity for travellers to rediscover Sarawak at its full potential at a discounted price.

“After what could be described as a tough year, it is finally the right time to reset, refresh and rejuvenate this year-end. Sarawak has a lot to offer, varying from adventure to leisure, recreation, gastronomy, heritage, and culture, making it the right choice for your next vacation plan,” Sharzede said.

“Our previous collaborations with Shopee Malaysia have proven successful with both local and international audiences and therefore, we are excited to collaborate with Shopee Malaysia again to come up with more attractive tour packages for all travellers to enjoy,” she added.

With interstate travel nationwide resumed, the safety of both locals and travellers into Sarawak remains a main priority. Stringent Covid-19 standard operation procedures (SOP) will continue to be enforced and observed in every destination within the state.

As Sarawak is preparing to anticipate the needs of the new brand of tourist coming out of the pandemic or ‘revenge travellers’, STB has initiated other campaigns such as the intra-state Sia Sitok Sarawak V2.0 campaign, Sia Sitok Sarawak Accommodation Campaign, and Visitors Incentive Package (VIP).

For more information, log on to Sarawak Tourism Board’s website: https://sarawaktourism.com.

(Source: Sarawak Tourism Board)