BANGKOK, 4 October 2021: AirAsia increased flights and routes starting 1 October 2021, from its Don Mueang Airport home base.

The services are now in place serving Phitsanulok, Nan, Loei, Sakon Nakhon, Surat Thani, Krabi and Trang. It is also taking a gamble with an untested route Chiang Mai-Hua Hin starting 15 October. A service from Chiang Mai to Phuket will start on 16 October. These new routes are in addition to 11 routes that were relaunched in September. AirAsia in Thailand has 20 domestic routes as of this month.

AirAsia Thailand chief executive officer, Santisuk Klongchaiya said:

“We saw an encouraging response across all of our routes in September, achieving a load factor average of 75-80% during weekdays and 90 to 95% at weekends, especially for flights to and from Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Hat Yai. With our guests now getting more familiar with the different travel requirements imposed by each province, we believe tourism industry operators will begin to see a stronger recovery during the final quarter of this year”.

However, strict health and safety measures are still in place to reduce the spread of Covid-19 through contactless services and social distancing. The airline is promoting a Digital Health Pass provided by the Mor Prom application, which displays vaccination records and Covid-19 test results, despite the app’s shortcomings. It often displays vaccinated records missing important data such as the name and surname. The airline says it is working closely with the Ministry of Public Health and Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to develop new service standards to provide passengers peace of mind. It should start with a total overhaul of the Mor Phrom app.

AirAsia encourages all guests to check-in via the AirAsia Super App. Guests should make full use of the AirAsia Super App, the only all-in-one app that guests would need for their journey – from flight to hotel bookings, checking in, through to boarding with the e-Boarding Pass except of course Mor Phrom, which is very unreliable.

Direct flights available for booking in October 2021 from Don Mueang Airport serve the following destinations” Chiang Mai, Phuket, Hat Yai, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phitsanulok, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Surat Thani, Krabi, Trang, Nakhon Panom, Roi Et, Narathiwat, Nan, Loei, Sakon Nakhon and domestic cross-country connections Chiang Mai-Hua Hin and Chiang Mai-Phuket.