TAT performs annual DG reshuffle

BANGKOK, 1 October 2021: Tourism Authority of Thailand’s deputy governors moved to their new postings in a routine reshuffle effective today.

Tanes Petsuwan, deputy governor for marketing communications is now deputy governor for International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific.

Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, deputy governor for international marketing – Asia and South Pacific, becomes the deputy governor for international marketing – Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Americas.

Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, deputy governor for international marketing – Europe Africa, Middle East and Americas, takes over the post of deputy governor for marketing communications.

Thapanee Kiatphaiboon, deputy governor of tourism products and business, assumes the role of deputy governor for the domestic market.

She takes over from Kitsana Kaewthamrong, who was deputy governor domestic market for one year after spending more than 20 years as the executive director of the advertising and public relations department. He retired on 30 September 2021.

Apichai Chatchalermkit, deputy governor for digitalisation, research and development, takes on the duties of deputy governor of tourism products and business.

Nithee Seeprae, executive director of the advertising and public relations department, has been promoted to deputy governor for digitalisation, research and development.