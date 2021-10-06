Sunway opens Hotel Big Box

KUALA LUMPUR, 6 October 2021: Malaysia-based Sunway Group has opened its latest property Sunway Hotel Big Box in Sunway City Iskandar Puteri 1 October, according to HVS.com’s latest hospitality news update.

The 728-hectare mixed-use development includes residential, hospitality, retail, educational and medical projects on-site in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

The 284-key hotel, which cost MYR160 million can be easily accessed via Senai International Airport, Puteri Harbour International Ferry Terminal and the Coastal Highway Southern Link from Singapore, which is 5 km away.

The hotel features a restaurant that serves international cuisine, three function rooms that cover 300 square metres, a 24-hour fitness centre and an outdoor pool and a children’s pool with a pool bar aside. The hotel is located inside SCIP with a direct bridge link to the Sunway Big Box Retail Park, where hotel guests could enjoy adventure activities such as ATV driving, go-karting, paintballing, indoor snowboarding and more in the nearby X-Park, or shop at the open-air mall which covers 46,000 square metres of space and offers various retails, food and beverage and entertainment outlets.

