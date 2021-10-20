Startup Worklounge launches in Thailand

BANGKOK, 20 October 2021: Worklounge launches a premium membership granting remote professionals and executives access to luxury lounge amenities across Thailand.

A monthly subscription gives members a ticket to exclusive business lounges at properties like the Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit, Hyatt Regency Sukhumvit, InterContinental Phuket, or Amari Pattaya.

Worklounge at Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit.

Addressing the growing demand for flexible workspaces, Worklounge taps a network of hotels and properties ready to serve high-speed wifi in a luxury setting.

Members can access any lounge in the network by flashing their digital membership card on the Worklounge mobile app. Located in some of the most prestigious hotels in Asia, the lounges have fast internet, comfortable seating areas, food & beverages available to order, and the high touch service you can count on from a luxury brand.

With a Workounge membership, executives can choose any corner of the city, planning their days for the shortest commutes to be near client meetings or just to enjoy a creativity boost from a change in scenery.

The Worklounge startup co-founders, Riku Penttinen and Benjamin Assuied, both come from hospitality backgrounds, partnered to tap new opportunities remote work brings.

While many will eventually return to the office in years to come, those who will continue to enjoy the benefits of remote working will be in the upper echelons of the workforce. According to a 2020 McKinsey study, “finance, management, professional services and information sectors have the highest potential for remote work”, and this trend is “likely to persist in the wake of the pandemic, mostly for a highly educated, well-paid minority of the workforce.”

The 20+ luxury properties Worklounge have signed on more than 20 luxury properties in Thailand, primarily in Bangkok and famous holiday destinations.

“We are initially launching in Thailand, but have gained great traction within the hotel sector across Southeast Asia and are already signing up partner lounges in Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Eventually, the goal is to scale the platform regionally and within a few years, globally,” says Penttinen.

Established earlier this year, Worklounge is a flexible workspace platform that provides remote working professionals and executives with unlimited on-demand access to its network of luxury lounges through a monthly subscription model. Website: www.worklounge.club