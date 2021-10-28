SQ back with a new brand campaign

SINGAPORE, 28 October 2021: Singapore Airlines has launched its new brand campaign, titled ‘We Look Forward to Seeing You in the Air Again’.

It kicks off with a 30-second video, which follows a group of travellers at various stages of the trip from their home to the aircraft. They levitate as they make their way to the airport, embodying the ease with which they navigate the new and reimagined customer journey. The weight of restrictions lifts from their shoulders as they float through the airport. The video ends with the travellers comfortably settled in their aircraft seat, once again experiencing the world-renowned Singapore Airlines service and looking forward to the joy of flying to their destination.

This promises customers that they continue to enjoy an enhanced travel experience with Singapore Airlines, despite the myriad changes brought about by Covid-19. It assures them that SIA has introduced a suite of health and safety initiatives with their safety and well-being in mind, giving them confidence and peace of mind as they fly again. It alludes to SIA’s efforts to provide a seamless customer experience, especially when travelling in the new normal.

The video was unveiled on SIA’s website, as well as its Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages. It also debuts to a global audience via online and international broadcast channels.

The video features elements from the Airline’s new sonic signature, the Sound of Singapore Airlines, which was based on SIA’s new batik motif.

Singapore Airlines general manager brand and marketing, Lau Hui Ling said: “There is understandable excitement about the long-awaited reopening of international borders, and many of our customers have eagerly begun to make travel plans once again. We understand that during this time, some may still be concerned about the in-flight and on-ground experience. With this video, we hope to reassure our customers that their well-being is our utmost priority and that we significantly enhanced the travel journey with their comfort in mind.”