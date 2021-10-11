KUCHING, 11 October 2021: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) is organising six STB social media sharing sessions via Facebook live stream in October and November to raise Sarawak’s brand awareness among Mandarin-speaking audiences.

The sessions are being hosted every Saturday in October and the first Saturday of November from 1900 to 2030.

The sharing sessions – conducted in Mandarin – bring together hand-picked individuals comprising public figures, established photographers and members of the media from Sarawak, West Malaysia and China, to engage with audiences from Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan to discuss topics that will promote Sarawak Tourism.

The first session convened on 2 October with discussions on the topic “Interesting Trivia on Sarawak” by freelance writers Helen Ten Yien Hsia and Evangeline Thian Xinying. It was followed by “What? You Don’t Know This Sarawak Food?” by professional travellers Christopher Kho Dee Yen and GS Travelist on 9 October.

The next session is set for 16 October, YouTuber Ma Khai Leng and freelance writer Charles Kuay Chau Churh will delve into “Why West Malaysians Should Travel to Sarawak”, and on 23 October, photography enthusiasts can look forward to the sharing session “A Look into Sarawak Travel Photography” by 2019 HIPA Grand Prize Award winner Edwin Ong and professional photographer Tan Jian Le.

Zheng Yang – one of Canon’s World Top 10 photographers – will share his insights on “Sarawak: A Beijing Perspective” on 30 October, and the series will wrap up on 6 November with a discussion on “Sarawak MM2H- We Are Different” by Permanent Secretary at Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak Hii Chang Kee.

Q&A segments will be held during each session, and winners will be selected and awarded a limited number of souvenirs from STB and Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak).

Those interested in participating in the sessions can follow STB’s Mandarin Facebook page at www.facebook.com/STBChinese and watch the live streams on the platform.

(Source: Sarawak Tourism Board)