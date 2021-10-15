SINGAPORE, 15 October 2021: Princess Cruises celebrated its return to San Francisco with the maiden call of Majestic Princess, the first cruise ship to visit the City by the Bay since the global travel pause.

Guests onboard Majestic Princess experienced the iconic attractions of San Francisco during a port call on a seven-day Classic California Coast voyage, sailing roundtrip from Los Angeles. Last week, Majestic Princess also made her maiden call to the Port of Los Angeles.

Long-time partners from the Ports of Los Angeles and San Francisco welcomed Princess Cruises back, recognising the beneficial financial impact to local businesses.

“Princess has a long history of visiting the iconic Port of San Francisco with our guests marvelling at the bucket-list experience of sailing underneath the Golden Gate Bridge,” said Princess Cruises president Jan Swartz. “We have been sailing out of Los Angeles since our cruise line first began in 1965, and our guests and crew are helping the City of Angels generate substantial revenue for local businesses with our West Coast cruises homeporting from here year over year,” she added.

Princess Cruises and the Port of Los Angeles highlighted the positive multi-dimensional impact cruising has on Los Angeles and surrounding communities. Every cruise ship visit infuses more than US$1 million into the local economy.

Princess Cruises, Los Angeles’ hometown cruise line and leader on the West Coast, sails more frequently than any other cruise line in this region, contributing US$594 million to the Los Angeles economy in 2019. Over the past decade, Princess had more than 700 ship visits in Los Angeles – the most of any line.

Majestic Princess just completed a partial summer season in Alaska and is scheduled to depart from the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro on 14 roundtrip departures through the end of the year. Cruise itineraries include the Mexican Riviera, California Coast and West Coast Getaways, ranging in length from three to 10 days.

Majestic Princess offers a MedallionClass vacation, delivering the ultimate in effortless, personalised cruising. It begins with OceanMedallion™, a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables everything from touch-free boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship.

Princess Cruises sailings onboard Majestic Princess are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. All fully vaccinated guests must also produce a negative, medically observed Covid-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within two days of their embarkation on all Princess sailings.

https://www.princess.com