SINGAPORE, 19 October 18, 2021: Princess Cruises is announcing plans for additional ships to return to service in the US for February, March and April 2022, sailing from Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver and Ft. Lauderdale.

Starting between 13 February and 22 April cruises onboard three additional Princess MedallionClass™ ships will take guests to the Caribbean, Hawaii and the California Coast. Crown Princess, Island Princess and Royal Princess join the eight Princess ships scheduled to restart in 2021, representing 79% of Princess’ ship capacity.







Crown Princess: On 13 February, Crown Princess will join Majestic Princess and Grand Princess for sailings from Los Angeles to the California Coast and Hawaii. Then, Crown Princess will position to Seattle to sail on a couple of Pacific Northwest Coastal voyages and to Hawaii. Crown Princess will also add another Alaska departure with a new 8-day Inside Passage cruise with Glacier Bay starting on 29 April 2022.

Island Princess: Travels to the Caribbean starting 6 March, from Ft. Lauderdale on a 14-day, 10-day and series of 7-day cruises to the Southern, Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Royal Princess: California Coast sailings from Vancouver beginning 8 April, 2022.

“It has been thrilling to have our guests onboard enjoying real vacations in Alaska and on the west coast,” said Deanna Austin, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer. “By April of 2022, we will have 11 of our ships back at sea, with the support of government and port officials, creating vacation memories for our guests.”

Princess cruises sailing through February 2022 are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Crew vaccinations will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.

PRINCESS MEDALLIONCLASS VACATION

All Princess ships offer TrulyTouchless™ experiences that simplify the guest experience and delivers next-level service supporting new health protocols. Princess ships offer the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet™, so guests can stay connected to the things and people they love and share vacation memories with ease.

The cruise line’s award-winning OceanMedallion wearable device replaces the traditional cruise card and pairs with embedded IoT (“Internet of things”) -driven innovative technology to significantly expand touch-free options and personalization on board, including:

Touchless embarkation and disembarkation

Keyless stateroom entry

Completely contactless commerce

Simplified safety training

On-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere onboard

Guest service requests via mobile device chat

Location-based gaming and wagering

Entertainment content via smart devices

The cruise line will cancel select cruises on Crown Princess to accommodate the restart. Guests on these voyages will receive information on their rebooking options.

