Plaza Premium wins Skytrax award

HONG KONG 19 October 2021: Plaza Premium Lounge at London Heathrow Airport T2 has been voted “World’s Best Independent Airport Lounge” for the fifth consecutive year at the recent Skytrax’s World Airline Awards.

Meanwhile, Plaza Premium Lounge and American Express’s Centurion Lounge, operated by Plaza Premium Lounge, both located in Hong Kong, have also placed amongst the Top 10 rankings.

Plaza Premium Group targets to expand from over 180 lounges to over 500 lounges by 2025 through growing both the Plaza Premium Lounge venues and through affiliate lounge networks.

Referred to as the “Oscars of the aviation industry”, the prestigious Skytrax’s World Airline Awards are determined through the largest annual global airline customer satisfaction survey participated by millions of global air passengers. The award selection is independent and free of any airline influence or interference. The latest customer survey operated for 23 months between September 2019 and July 2021, covering a mix of travel times before and after the start of the pandemic.