Oceania sales open for 2023 cruises

SINGAPORE, 11 October 2021: Oceania Cruises recently unveiled its 2023 Europe and North America Collection of voyages for sale to the general public.

Featuring seven ships sailing 179 itineraries, which call on more than 260 ports, this new collection features the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Baltic and Scandinavia, Alaska, Canada, and the Colonial Americas.





Oceania claims its cruises offer 30 to 50% more time in port than premium cruise lines, with itineraries features 190 overnight/multi-day stays in both marquee and boutique ports of call, along with hundreds of evening and late-night departures.

2023 Europe and North America Collection Highlights

Voyages range in length from seven to 56 days.

Nine new, off-the-beaten-path ports of call: Kalundborg, Demark. Nordfjordeid, Norway; Oban, Scotland; Runavík (Faroe Islands), Denmark; Torbay, UK; Limnos, Greece; Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Lipari, Italy; Eastport, Maine.

Riviera offers 14 voyages to the British Isles, Ireland, Iceland, Norwegian Fjords and Greenland.