Oakwood debuts in Kyoto

SINGAPORE, 5 October 2021: Oakwood opened Oakwood Hotel Oike Kyoto, Monday, reinforcing its commitment to double its global portfolio of managed properties by 2025.

The brand’s 12th property in Japan also marks Oakwood’s debut in the former Japanese capital, which is home to 17 UNESCO World Heritage sites and thousands of temples, shrines and beautiful gardens.





Oakwood Hotel Oike Kyoto features 120 rooms and studio apartments with fully-equipped kitchens and laundry facilities in the charming heart of the historic and cultural district.

“Following the success of Oakwood’s operations in Tokyo and Yokohama, we are delighted to make our market entry into Kyoto, which is one of the world’s iconic historic cities. This landmark opening signifies the arrival of Oakwood’s distinctive style of hospitality in Japan’s coveted tourism hotspot at an opportune time when the world returns to travel once again,” said Oakwood chief executive officer Dean Schreiber.

“Adding Oakwood Hotel Oike Kyoto to our East Asian portfolio within 10 months of Oakwood Suites Yokohama’s opening underscores the commitment to accelerate our growth momentum in the Asia Pacific and differentiate the hospitality landscape with locally-immersive residential experiences backed by internationally acclaimed service standards.”

Located close to Kyoto’s most popular tourist attractions, Oakwood Hotel Oike Kyoto is a two-minute walk from the Kyoto Shiyakusho-Mae Station on the Municipal Subway Tozai Line and a 15-minute train ride from Kyoto Station. Prominent landmarks in its vicinity include the Nijo Castle, Kyoto Imperial Palace and Sentō Imperial Palace, home to emperors of Japan for many centuries.

Modern-day Kyoto is also an information technology hub, the home base for industry leaders such as Nintendo, and the academic centre of Japan with over 40 higher education institutions, including Kyoto Institute of Technology, ranked among the world’s best for architecture and design.