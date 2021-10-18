Name change for AirAsia Group

SEPANG, Kuala Lumpur, 18 October 2021: As AirAsia’s holding company for the airline group has been officially renamed AirAsia Aviation Limited, a move that illustrates the ongoing transformation into a digital travel and lifestyle services group,

Bo Lingam, who was formerly president (airlines) for the AirAsia Group, takes over as Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Limited, overseeing the four airlines (AirAsia Malaysia, AirAsia Philippines, AirAsia Thailand and AirAsia Indonesia).

Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Limited Bo Lingam.

AirAsia Group Berhad (AAGB) is the investment holding company for the eight digital portfolio companies that leverage data and technology. AAGB’s portfolio includes AirAsia Aviation, the AirAsia Super App, cargo and logistics venture Teleport, BigPay financial services, the edutech arm AirAsia Academy, engineering company Asia Digital Engineering, ground services division GTR and the restaurant chain and food group called Santan.

Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Limited Bo Lingam said: “We have spent the past 18 months reviewing every aspect of the operation to ensure that our airlines will return stronger than ever before. In Malaysia, we already see huge pent up demand for air travel since the government’s recent announcement of the resumption of interstate travel on 11 October. We are operating over 60 daily flights to 16 key leisure destinations, and more frequencies and routes will continue to be added in response to significant consumer demand.

“Progress is also underway in our other airlines in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines as services are resuming in line with accelerated vaccination rates and the easing of travel restrictions in our key markets.”