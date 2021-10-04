Marriott expands in South Asia

MUMBAI, India, 4 October 2021: Marriott International has signed 22 new hotel agreements in South Asia – India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal – in the past 18 months and expects to add more than 2,700 rooms to its fast-growing portfolio.

Marriott International currently is the hotel chain with the largest number of rooms in the South Asia region and expects to continue its solid growth with these new signings.

“In a highly unpredictable year, these signings are a testament to Marriott International’s resilience and agility in driving strong growth within a hospitality landscape that continues to evolve,” commented – Marriott International president the Asia Pacific Rajeev Menon.

More than a third of the newly signed projects in South Asia in the last 18 months include hotels and resorts in the luxury tier, comprised of brands such as JW Marriott and W Hotels.

The new additions start with the W Hotels brand in Jaipur with W Jaipur in 2024 and over the next five years will include JW Marriott Ranthambore Resort & Spa located at one of India’s most prominent wildlife sanctuaries, The Ranthambore National Park; JW Marriott Chennai ECR Resort & Spa on India’s beautiful Southern coastline; JW Marriott Agra Resort & Spa in the land of the Taj Mahal; and the debut of the JW Marriott brand in Goa and Shimla – two of India’s most famous resort destinations – with JW Marriott Hotel Goa and JW Marriott Shimla Resort & Spa.

JW Marriott Hotel Bhutan, Thimphu is expected to mark the debut of the JW Marriott brand in Bhutan, is anticipated to open in 2025 and offer curated experiences that celebrate the peaceful spirit of the land.

Maldives anticipates its second JW Marriott hotel in 2025, when the JW Marriott Resort & Spa, Embhoodhoo Finolhu – South Male Atoll featuring 80 pool villas is expected to open. The signing follows the newly opened The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, strengthening Marriott’s footprint on the famed leisure destination.

Driving Marriott’s expansion in South Asia are Fairfield by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, Aloft Hotels and Moxy Hotels. They represent more than 40% of the 22 newly signed hotel projects. The Moxy brand is expected to debut in India and Nepal, with Moxy Mumbai Andheri West in 2023 and Moxy Kathmandu in 2025.

Secondary markets remain a focus for Marriott International in India. Most of the expansion will be through the Courtyard by Marriott and Fairfield by Marriott brands through recently signed agreements. Courtyard by Marriott expects to add five new properties to an existing operating portfolio of 20 hotels across South Asia. Four of these properties are expected to open in the next five years and will be located in leading tier-two markets within India: Courtyard by Marriott Gorakhpur; Courtyard by Marriott Tiruchirappalli; Courtyard by Marriott Goa Arpora; and Courtyard by Marriott Ranchi. Fairfield expects to add two new properties in Jaipur. In Sri Lanka, the Courtyard by Marriott Colombo expects to mark the debut of the Courtyard brand in the country, slated to open in 2022.

Furthering the growth of premium brands in South Asia, the recent signings include the Katra Marriott Resort & Spa in India and the Le Meridien Kathmandu, which is expected to be the debut of the Le Meridien brand in Nepal. Additionally, the Bhaluka Marriott Hotel expects to mark the entry of the Marriott Hotels brand in Bangladesh, anticipated to open in 2024.