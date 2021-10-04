BANGKOK, 4 October 2021: Centara Hotels & Resorts is inviting travellers to end the year in style with its “Last Minute Maldives Escape” promotion.

Bookable until 31 October 2021, for stays up to 22 December 2021, the offer promises over 30% discounts on villas at both Centara resorts in the Maldives, plus daily breakfast for two people and a choice of meal plans and activities.







Rates start from just THB7,975 per room per night at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives and THB7,725 per room per night at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa.

Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives is an outstanding option for parents with children. Nestled on a pristine island in the South Ari Atoll, amid a landscape of pure white sand, crystal clear seas and swaying palm trees, this glorious resort offers a choice of spacious accommodation, including Deluxe Family Water Villas, which include bunk beds, a PlayStation and a secure terrace with steps down to the lagoon. A collection of beachfront villas are also available, with private pools and direct access to the powder-soft sand. Under the resort’s child policy, up to two children can stay and eat free of charge.

Multiple meal plans are available, including Bed & Breakfast, Half Board, Full Board, All Inclusive and Grand All Inclusive.

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa is an adults-only island retreat in the North Malé Atoll. This heavenly hideaway houses a collection of beautiful beachfront and overwater accommodation, including the Deluxe Spa Overwater Villa, which is accessed via a wooden boardwalk and offers luxurious living space, an outdoor spa bathtub and direct steps down to the reef – ideal for swimming or snorkelling around the lagoon. Alternatively, the Premium Deluxe Spa Water Villa features an elegant ocean-facing deck with an outdoor spa tub and direct access to the sparkling lagoon.

A complete collection of meal plans, including Bed & Breakfast, Half Board, Full Board, is on the menu,

For more information and to book the Last Minute Maldives Escape offer, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/lastminute-maldives.

To learn more about Centara Hotels & Resorts, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.