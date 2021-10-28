ITB China’s spotlight shines on the Maldives

SHANGHAI, 28 October 2021: Maldives has been named the official island travel partner for the upcoming ITB China, set to take place from 24 to 26 November as a physical event in Shanghai.

A virtual extension from early November until the end of December will also be available for those who cannot travel to the trade show.

The independent island nation in the northern Indian Ocean will participate in China’s B2B travel trade show with its own Maldives pavilion to showcase its tropical islands and discuss business prospects with Chinese buyers to increase bookings and arrivals from China to the Maldives once travel restrictions are lifted.

Following the implementation of strict policies and measures for the safety of visitors, the Maldives opened their borders in mid-July 2020, and since then, the arrival figures have been promising. During the first six months of 2021, they have achieved 62% year on year, in comparison to arrivals in the same period of 2019.

“As China was one of our biggest source markets in the past, it is a priority to maintain the destination presence in China. We are constantly holding activities and digital marketing campaigns and participate in minor and major events of the travel trade industry,” said Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation managing director Thoyyib Mohamed. During ITB China 2021, we hope to assure our travellers that the Maldives is the safest destination to travel post-pandemic after travel restrictions are eased.