ITB China gets physical

SHANGHAI, 20 October 2021: China BT MICE, China’s leading MICE media and community platform, will be the strategic MICE Media Partner for ITB China 2021 for the return of the in-person event.

ITB China will be hosted as a physical event in Shanghai from 24 to 26 November 2021, with a virtual extension from early November until the end of December.

“At a time when international tourism is facing challenges, ITB China’s persistence in the Chinese tourism market shows the original intention of the ITB brand and its commitment to the industry,” said China BT MICE CEO and Founder Lenny Jia.

China BT MICE will have comprehensive cooperation with ITB China on both the online platform and the physical event, promoting the trade show on its channels and to the MICE community and organising a delegation of MICE professionals to the event.

This is in addition to producing video interviews with high-profile industry experts that will be published on the digital platform of ITB China, co-organising the MICE content sessions together with ITB China as part of the physical ITB China Conference, which will be held on the afternoon of 25 November, the second day of ITB China 2021.

About ITB China and the ITB China Conference

ITB China 2021 will take place from Wednesday to Friday, 24 to 26 November, at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Centre. In addition to the physical event, ITB China 2021 Virtual will be held from 8 November to 31 December 2021. ITB China is a business-to-business travel trade platform that focuses exclusively on the Chinese travel industry.