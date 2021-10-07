Hong Kong taps K-pop

HONG KONG, 7 October 2021: The Hong Kong Tourism Board signed a three-year deal with CJ ENM, one of Asia’s leading entertainment groups, to promote Hong Kong as a travel destination through Korean drama and variety TV shows.

The HKTB is the first tourism organisation to enter into a strategic partnership of this kind with CJ ENM. The partnership will encourage audiences to recall some of their favourite scenes from K-dramas and shows at authentic locations in Hong Kong and boost tourism when international travel resumes.

Mr Dane Cheng (left), Executive Director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board and Mr Lee Sang Moo, Entertainment Division Executive Vice President for Ad Sales and Partnerships of CJ ENM. Photo: Business Wire.

The HKTB and Seoul-based CJ ENM signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will see Hong Kong featured in a variety of shows made by CJ ENM from 2022 until 2024, beaming the city’s unique lifestyle and culture into the living rooms of global audiences. CJ ENM’s highly popular original content is currently available across more than 200 countries and has been viewed worldwide through partnerships with some of the world’s most popular streaming platforms.

When travel restrictions are eased, Hong Kong scenes will be filmed as backdrops for a range of drama and variety programmes made by CJ ENM, which creates some of the region’s most popular and critically acclaimed content, such as Crash Landing On You, Goblin: The Lonely and Great God, Hospital Playlist, Vincenzo, Youn’s Kitchen and New Journey to the West.

Under the strategic tie-up, the two partners will work closely to create synergy, including providing advice on locations and the aspects of Hong Kong culture to be featured in each programme which will place Hong Kong firmly on the travel wish list of legions of K-drama fans.

HKTB Chairman Dr YK Pang witnessed the virtual signing of the MOU between HKTB Executive Director Mr Dane Cheng and CJ ENM Entertainment Division Executive Vice President for Ad Sales and Partnerships Mr Lee Sang Moo.

Pang said: “The HKTB is honoured to be the first tourism organisation to enter into a strategic partnership of this kind with CJ ENM. Our aim is to feature Hong Kong in popular K-drama and variety shows. This will help reinforce Hong Kong’s status as one of the world’s most exciting and interesting destinations when international travel resumes. We anticipate competition for tourists will be intense once the pandemic is over, and the HKTB is therefore getting a head start to secure influential media partners for maintaining Hong Kong’s visibility.”