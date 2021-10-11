Greenlight for Manila’s double jabbed

MANILA, 11 October 2021: Philippines’ Department of Tourism confirmed at the weekend that residents in Metro Manila fully who are fully vaccinated are allowed to travel on a point-to-point basis regardless of age.

According to a Philippines News Agency, the rule change follows a decision by the Inter-Agency Task Force to amend guidelines for areas under alert level 4. It allows the following persons to travel in areas under general community quarantine and modified GCQ:

Those below 18 years old;

Fully vaccinated individuals over 65 years of age;

Fully vaccinated individuals with immunodeficiencies, comorbidities, or other health risks;

Fully vaccinated pregnant women

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat welcomed this development, citing its significance in the revival of the country’s local tourism industry.

“Further easing of travel restrictions will allow more of our fully vaccinated individuals to enjoy interzonal travel, especially families who wish to travel together. Travelling is a way of bonding, and with all the precautions and protocols in place, we can still do it safely together. More importantly, this will encourage more Filipinos to take the jabs,” she said.

She added: “As restrictions are lifted, more tourism workers and stakeholders will get back to work and resume livelihoods they lost due to the pandemic,” she added.

However, even fully vaccinated domestic travellers still face different rules on RT-PCR test requirements imposed by each destination.

(Source: PNA)