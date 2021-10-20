FCM scoops up World Travel award

SINGAPORE, 20 October 2021: FCM (fcmtravel.com), the business travel arm of Flight Centre Travel Group, has been named Asia’s leading travel management company for the seventh consecutive year in the World Travel Awards.

World Travel Awards, established in 1993, recognises excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Awards are voted for by travel and tourism professionals, media and consumers worldwide, and the accolade for Asia’s Leading Travel Management Company recognises the commitment to excellence FCM has demonstrated over the past year.

The dynamic transformation of the corporate travel industry caused by the global pandemic intensified the demand for firms to remain agile and innovative in order to survive. Not only has FCM proved to be resilient it has also thrived over the last 18 months.

During this period, it won and implemented a record amount of new businesses globally. 2021 also saw FCM transform its brand identity, as well as develop a new global technology platform which was adapted and launched as a Chinese platform that specifically addressed the needs of the customers in China.

Last month, it announced its expansion into Japan, the world’s fourth-largest corporate travel market, through a joint venture with NSF-Engagement.

“It’s especially meaningful for us to be recognised this year as Asia’s leading TMC because the adversity has brought out the resilience and the best of who we are as a company. It has reinforced the commitment we have given to our clients to be with them in good times and to support them through the challenges. Most importantly, it is a testament to the outstanding job our people have done in keeping our customers closely connected with the company and ensuring that FCM will be there to journey with the travellers when the world re-opens, and the travel industry recovers,” said FCM Travel managing director for Asia, Bertrand Saillet

In addition to being named Asia’s leading travel management company of the year, FCM took the top award in five other markets in 2021, including Malaysia, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and The Philippines.