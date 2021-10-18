Etihad Airways signs deal with ATPCO

SINGAPORE, 18 October 2021: Etihad Airways has signed a long-term retailing agreement with ATPCO to create and distribute UPAs (Universal Product Attributes) to all third-party distribution channels.

The deal enables the airline to accurately and visually display its offers in its brand voice and tone, in multiple languages, regardless of the channel where the flight is sold.

UPAs bring airline fares, products, and services to life with messaging, images, videos, and cabin tours. UPA content can be highly targeted by aircraft, cabin, route, time of day, fare, and more, giving passengers, as well as travel agents and their customers, time-sensitive and relevant content as they shop.

Etihad Airways’ services such as meals inspired by the destinations they fly to, business class suites with comfort and privacy and chauffeur services are bundled into UPA content that showcase features travellers can expect on a particular Etihad flight while shopping on third-party channels.

The carrier has invested heavily in its product innovations to ensure its UPA content is now live on more than 40 sales channels, including Amadeus, Ctrip, KAYAK, and Flight Center.

ABOUT ATPCO

ATPCO is the foundation of flight shopping, providing pricing and retailing content, tools, and services to 500+ airlines, global distribution systems, sales channels, and technology companies. ATPCO links the entire airline community together, collaborating to develop industry standards for airline distribution and end-to-end technology solutions.