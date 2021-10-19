DUBAI, UAE, 19 October 2021: Emirates is enhancing the benefits that SMEs stand to gain from visiting the largest themed event taking place in Dubai.

In its capacity as a premier partner and official airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, the airline is offering bonus Emirates Business Rewards Points to members of its corporate loyalty programme, applicable on flights to Dubai for the duration of the event.

For flights booked to Dubai by 15 November 2021, for travel until 31 March 2022, Emirates Business Rewards members will see their rewards balance grow faster by earning 25% additional Business Rewards Points on their trip. The offer will enable businesses to earn 1.25 Points for every US Dollar spent on inbound flights to Expo’s host city.

Business Rewards Points can be redeemed to book flights and upgrades for eligible individuals from the registered organisation, including business owners, their employees, in addition to guests.

Over 20,000 SMEs are currently enrolled in the Emirates Business Rewards programme, and potentially lucrative opportunities lie ahead for its member base, consisting of professional services and consulting firms, technology providers, traders as well as businesses across various sectors including real estate, construction, IT and healthcare, among others.

With 192 countries participating in the event, Expo 2020 Dubai is anticipated to attract 25 million visitors, out of which 17 million will be international. It is also the first-ever World Expo hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, providing businesses with a platform to capitalise on the prospects presented by the vast and rapidly developing market consisting of 3.5 billion people in total.

During Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates is giving customers the chance to earn 1 Skywards Mile for every 1 minute spent in Dubai from now and until 31 March 2022, applicable on Emirates flight tickets purchased during the Expo period to Dubai.

Existing and new Emirates Skywards members who sign up for the programme before 31 March 2022 can avail of the offer on Emirates.com, and will earn up to 5,000 Miles.