DUBAI, UAE, 29 October 2021: With Australia’s borders set to reopen to international travellers during November, Emirates will increase operations to the country to meet pent up travel demand to and from Australia.

With vaccination rates in New South Wales reaching the target and Victoria being not far behind, the two states will allow vaccinated travellers to return to Australia without quarantine.

In response to the easing of travel restrictions, from 2 November, Emirates is stepping up the frequency on flights EK414/415 between Dubai and Sydney to daily operated by a Boeing 777-300ER. Flights to Melbourne will operate as a four-weekly service as EK408/409, with the potential to increase in line with demand.

In another positive sign that the recovery is well underway for Australia, capacity on flights to Sydney and Melbourne will return to 100%, allowing 354 passengers across all cabins to travel on its flights. Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family members will be able to enjoy unrestricted travel once again to and from the two points for the first time since the pandemic began, whether travelling abroad to global destinations for leisure or finally travelling home to visit family or friends, as long as they are vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA-approved vaccine.

From 1 December, Emirates’ flagship A380 aircraft will also return to the Australian skies once again, serving the Dubai-Sydney route on a daily basis. The much-loved aircraft will offer 516 seats in a three-class configuration, with 426 seats in Economy Class, in addition to its premium cabins, with 76 and 14 seats in Business Class and First Class, respectively.

Tickets can be booked by visiting www.emirates.com or through preferred travel agents. For more details on entry requirements to Australia, pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirements and mandatory documentation, customers can check the travel requirements page on emirates.com. Customers are urged to check eligibility requirements prior to booking as they are subject to change by the Australian federal and state governments.

Customers of Emirates and Qantas have access to an expansive network of destinations thanks to the codeshare partnership between the two airlines. In addition to over 120 destinations that Emirates flies to, its customers have access to over 55 Australian destinations through the partnership, while Qantas customers are able to fly on Emirates to Dubai and access over 50 cities in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

Emirates continues to operate flights to Brisbane and Perth with government-mandated capacity restrictions in place, requiring all passengers to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine until travel restrictions are relaxed in Queensland and Western Australia.

For more information on entry requirements for international visitors and residents returning to Dubai visit https://www.emirates.com/english/help/covid-19/dubai-travel-requirements/