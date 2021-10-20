SINGAPORE, 20 October 2021: Emirates has rolled out a special offer on children’s tickets to Dubai, in addition to other added-value incentives.

In the promotion running until 6 November, families booking tickets to Dubai will pay only 25% of the adult fare for children two to 11 years old, valid for the duration of Expo 2020.

The special offer is applicable on all Business and Economy Class tickets to Dubai for travel dates up until 31 March 2022.

As the Premier Partner and Official Airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates looks forward to bringing visitors to the event via its route network, which connects over 120 destinations to Dubai.

Emirates reveals the top source markets for families with small children travelling to Dubai this winter are the UK, France, Germany, Russia, Switzerland and Italy. Emirates has also revealed that more than half of the visitors planning a vacation in the coming months have visited Dubai before and intend to stay more than one week to explore what the city has to offer.

Special offers on children’s flight tickets are not all that its customers can look forward to enjoying, with both big and small guaranteed a complimentary Expo Day Pass for every Emirates ticket to Dubai during the event. If that’s not enough to make a family journey to Dubai one that makes perfect sense, additional perks and attractive offers await travellers to ensure a rewarding experience.

Members of the airline’s award-winning loyalty programme, Emirates Skywards, will earn Skywards Miles for flight tickets purchased. Emirates has also launched a special Expo offer where customers will earn 1 Skywards Mile for every 1 minute spent in Dubai until 31 March 2022.

Existing and new Emirates Skywards members who sign up for the programme before 31 March 2022 can avail of the offer on www.emirates.com and earn up to 5,000 Miles. With the additional Miles earned during Expo, family members will be able to redeem to enjoy reward flight tickets and other rewarding benefits.

My Emirates Pass is back, enabling customers to enjoy exclusive deals at over 500 retail, dining, and recreational attractions across Dubai and the UAE, simply by presenting their board pass. Details of the offers can be found on www.emirates.com/myemiratespass

Dubai remains one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations, especially during the winter season, and visitors can choose from an array of hotels to stay at to suit all budgets, as well as exciting entertainment, dining and shopping options for all ages. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world-class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences.