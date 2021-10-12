BANGKOK, 12 October 2021; As travel restrictions ease worldwide, Emirates will deploy A380 aircraft on more routes starting this month and through to November.

By the end of November, the airline will have 27 of the aircraft flying up from 16 previously.

The Emirates A380 remains a favourite for travellers due to its spacious cabins. In response, it is gradually deploying its popular aircraft in sync with passenger demand as the travel industry continues on its path to recovery.

With the addition of 11 routes to the A380 network by November, as well as extra frequencies on the most popular ones already being served by the aircraft, Emirates is poised to offer close to 165,000 additional A380 seats to customers.

Over the next six weeks, Emirates will re-instate its signature A380 services to popular leisure and business destinations such as Amsterdam, Barcelona, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Johannesburg, Madrid, Milan, Riyadh (subject to government approvals), Sao Paulo and Zurich.

Emirates will also introduce a new route to its A380 network that was previously not served by the world’s largest commercial aircraft. The flagship aircraft’s services to Istanbul are scheduled to launch on 1 October, set to become the first-ever A380 operation in Turkey.

As the world’s largest operator of the A380 aircraft, the airline’s total fleet of A380s will reach 118 by year-end, including six aircraft equipped with premium economy seats in a four-class configuration. The airline currently flies to over 120 cities, representing 90% of its pre-pandemic network, and plans to restore 70% of its capacity by the end of the year are on track with the return to service of more than 50 A380 aircraft.

Customers are encouraged to check their latest government travel guidelines and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their destination.

(Source: Emirates)