Danang reopens beaches

DANANG, 1 October 2021: Danang reopened its traditional markets, public beaches, hotels, and religious sites, on Thursday after officials reported public health measures had successfully curbed Covid-19 outbreaks

The reopening of the Danang’s famous beaches, according to the Vietnam Government Portal, is in the test pilot phase. Residents can visit beaches from 1630 to 1830 daily, but they must maintain a safe distance of two metres between family groups.

Hotels and other accommodation facilities are now open for bookings but are limited to renting out not more than 30% of the room capacity, or 50% of all the guests if they can show they are either fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 within the last six months.

Danang’s outdoor sports venues are open but only for gatherings of not more than 20. Meetings and training activities are also limited to 20 persons per session.

Other entertainment options such as amusement parks, bars, nightclubs, theatres, casinos, cultural festivals, sports tournaments, night markets, and pedestrian streets remain closed.

Meanwhile, Hanoi, the country’s capital, has allowed residents to engage in outdoor physical and sports activities since 28 September, after a two-month closure. Trade centres, fashion and cosmetics stores have also reopened, but food and beverage outlets are still limited to just takeaway orders.