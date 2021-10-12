Cheap fare on Scoot’s lane to Berlin

SINGAPORE 12 October 2021: Scoot resumes three weekly direct flights from Singapore to Berlin starting 19​ October​ with low-fares starting at SGD200.

A designated airline for the Singapore – Berlin Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) Scoot offers special fares starting at SGD200 one-way, including tax for bookings purchased by 2359 on 17 October. A business class fare sells at SGD600.

The flights are open to fully vaccinated travellers who are exempt from quarantine at both ends of the journey. The deal is available for travel from 19 October to 8 December 2021.

The low-cost airline flies a Dreamliner Boeing 787 on the route. The flight departs Singapore at 0010 and arrives in Berlin at 10.50 local time.

Fares allow passengers a one-time free date change for all flights booked from now until 31​ December​.

Singapore Airlines is also offering fares on VTL flights from Singapore to Germany’s Munich and Frankfurt. Business-class fares on Singapore Airlines flights to the two German cities are being sold at around SGDD5,000.

Flight schedule for Singapore-Berlin services (19​ October​ 2021​)

Sector Flight No. Departure Arrival Singapore-Berlin TR734 0140am 0845am

Flight schedule for Singapore-Berlin services (Effective 20​ – 29​ October​ 2021​)

Sector Flight No. Departure Arrival Frequency Singapore-Berlin TR734 0140am 0845am Mon, Wed, Fri Berlin-Singapore (Designated VTL flight) TR735 1120am 0540am(+1) Mon, Wed, Fri

Flight schedule for Singapore-Berlin services (Effective 1​ November​ 2021​)

Sector Flight No. Departure Arrival Frequency Singapore-Berlin TR734 0140am 0750am Mon, Wed, Fri Berlin-Singapore (Designated VTL flight) TR735 1045am 0545am(+1) Mon, Wed, Fri

Note: All times are local.