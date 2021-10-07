BANGKOK, 7 October 2021:Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, offers travellers the chance to enjoy huge savings with the Centara 10.10 Flash Sale, available for five days only.

From 8 to 12 October 2021, guests have the chance to receive from 25% to 40% off every rate and every promotion at over 30 hotels and resorts in Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, and Oman.

With 14 destinations across Thailand to choose from, guests can plan their next romantic escape in Phuket or Samui or book a fun-filled family holiday at a kids-approved resort in Pattaya or Hua Hin. Travellers can also rediscover the joys of travel in Southern Vietnam and awaken their sense of wonder at an Explorer’s Playground themed resort in Mui Ne. In magnificent Muscat, a unique blend of tradition and modernity awaits, while visitors to Sri Lanka can uncover an ancient culture and cruise picturesque waterways at a tranquil resort nestled between the Bentota River and the Indian Sea.

Guests who are not yet a CentaraThe1 member can sign up for free to enjoy access to the Centara 10.10 Flash Sale as well as other members-only discounts and benefits.

Travellers enjoy peace of mind when staying with Centara Hotels & Resorts as the group continues to follow strict safety protocols and adhere to certified health and hygiene procedures with the comprehensive Centara Complete Care programme.

The Centara 10.10 Flash Sale runs from Friday, 8 October until Tuesday, 12 October 2021and is valid for stays until 20 December 2021.

For more information, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.