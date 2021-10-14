Bedsonline recruits Express Travel Group

PALMA, Spain, 14 October 2021: Bedsonline, the leading global provider of online accommodation and ancillary products, has signed a ‘preferred partnership’ with Express Travel Group (ETG), the largest group of fully independent travel agencies in Australia.

This new agreement enables Hotelbeds to further expand its retail distribution reach in the Pacific through access to the 450 plus travel agencies located throughout Australia and New Zealand operated by ETG.

In turn, ETG’s partner agencies will gain full access to Hotelbeds’ extensive portfolio of 180,000 hotel properties in 140 countries around the world, many of which are contracted on special terms, all available on Bedsonline’s online portal for travel agents.

Bedsonline strategic account manager Shari Rokosuka said: “We have worked closely with the team at ETG over the last few months and are thrilled to now be able to launch Bedsonline to their members.”

Hotelbeds regional manager Pacific PeterJones, the parent company of Bedsonline, said: “This is the first time that Bedsonline has become a preferred partner with ETG and the timing is perfect for taking advantage of the huge pent-up demand for travel. We look forward to many successful years of partnership ahead!”

Express Travel Group operates under five different brands:

Select Travel Group – one of the leading buying groups in Australia and the largest across the national Chinatown market.

Independent Travel Group – the most rapidly growing brand in the group, where members benefit from Express Travel Group national distribution platform and from the ability to retain their own brand and identity while still being part of a group.

italk travel & cruise – the retail franchise travel agency available to Independent Travel Group members provides its members with a fully branded italktravel & cruise option.

Independent Travel Advisors – a group of mobile or home-based agents.

Express Corporate – the brand offers members the ability to expand their operations through a corporate solution.

The group joins Hotelbeds’ existing portfolio of 60,000 commercial travel buyers, with a quality profile that, on average, attracts travellers who book higher value properties earlier, stay longer, have lower cancellation rates and spend more at the destination.