Bangkok resumes southern flight

Bangkok 20 October 2021: Effective 1 November, Bangkok Airways will resume a daily direct service between Phuket and Hat Yai in South Thailand.

In addition, the airline will reopen its passenger lounges at Suvarnabhumi airport, Chiang Mai airport, Phuket airport and Samui airport to accommodate passengers as the airline prepares for an easing of Covid-19 preventative measures in November.

The direct service between Phuket and Hat Yai will be operated by an ATR72-600, starting with one flight daily. The outbound flight PG298 will depart Phuket airport at 0945 and will arrive in Hat Yai airport at 1050. The inbound flight PG299 will depart Hat Yai airport at 1120. and will arrive in Phuket airport at 1225.

The resumed roundtrip services between Phuket and Hat Yai will increase the airline’s network to cover nine destinations.

1. Bangkok – Samui (v.v.) 6 flights daily (Excluding Samui sealed routes flights that accommodate international passengers – 2 flights daily)

2. Bangkok – Chiang Mai (v.v.) 3 flights daily

3. Bangkok – Phuket (v.v.) 3 flights daily

4. Bangkok – Lampang (v.v.) 2 flights daily

5. Bangkok – Sukhothai (v.v.) 1 flight daily

6. Samui – Phuket (v.v.) 2 flights daily

7. Samui – Singapore (v.v.) 3 flights per week (Monday, Thursday and Sunday)

8. Bangkok – Trat (v.v.) 1 flight daily

9. Phuket – Hat Yai (v.v.) 1 flight daily (starting from 1 November 2021 onwards)

Also, starting from 1 November, the airline will reopen passenger lounges at the following airports

Suvarnabhumi Airport: Operating hours 0600. – 1800.

Samui Airport: Operating hours 0630. – 1930.

Phuket Airport: Operating hours 0730. – 1930.

Chiang Mai Airport: Operating hours 0800. – 0930., 1230 – 14.00 and 1700 – 1830.

Passengers will still be required to wear protective facial masks at all times, except when drinking or eating in the lounges.