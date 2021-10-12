AirAsia readies for interstate travel boom

KUALA LUMPUR, 12 October 2021: AirAsia says it is ready to welcome back passengers, following Malaysia’s resumption of interstate travel and the reopening of tourism activities effective at the weekend.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced on national TV Sunday the country was reopening interstate travel effective 11 October after the vaccination rollout passed the 90% population benchmark.

He also confirmed that Malaysians can now travel overseas without applying for permission from the Mytravelpass scheme that limited permission to just student and essential travel. However, the 14-day quarantine requirement for travellers entering Malaysia remains in place.

As part of its Covid-19 mitigation plan, the airline accepts only fully-vaccinated guests onboard, making it mandatory to check-in via the AirAsia Super App that integrates with vaccination records on MySejahtera.

It plans to roll out its FACES facial recognition boarding system – making the entire journey fully digital and paperless to minimise possible contact between guests and employees.

To kickstart the resumption of interstate travel, AirAsia will operate a daily flight schedule of 61 flights across its 16 domestic destinations. To start it off, AirAsia Malaysia (AK) will fly from Kuala Lumpur to Langkawi (63 times weekly), Alor Setar (10 weekly), Kota Kinabalu (35 weekly), Bintulu (2 weekly), Kuching (10 weekly), Labuan (14 weekly), Miri (4 weekly), Penang (21 weekly), Sibu (2 weekly), Sandakan (21 weekly), Johor Bahru (10 weekly), Kuala Terengganu (28 weekly), Tawau (28 weekly) and Kota Bharu (35 weekly). More routes will be added, and frequencies will increase as the travel demand grows in tandem with the reopening of more leisure destinations in the near future and subject to approval from the authorities.

Low fares for flights from Kuala Lumpur to Penang, Johor Bahru, Terengganu and Kota Bharu start from only MYR12 one way. The flights are available for booking on the AirAsia Super App by clicking on the ‘Flights’ icon from now until 17 October 2021 and travel from 1 November 2021 until 30 April 2022.

Meanwhile, eligible guests who have redeemed the AirAsia-Ministry of Arts, Tourism and Culture (MOTAC) Cuti-Cuti Malaysia e-vouchers can use them to claim a discount of MYR50 on any AirAsia Malaysia domestic flight booked between 4 October 2021 to 17 October 2021 for the travel period between 4 October 2021 to 30 November 2021.