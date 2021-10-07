APPA backs net-zero emission goals

KUALA LUMPUR, 7 October 2021: The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) welcomes and fully supports the Air Transport Action Group’s declaration on the global air transport sector adopting a long-term climate goal net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

AAPA had earlier announced its own commitment to the net-zero emissions goal on 13 September 2021.

AAPA said it fully embraced the industry’s climate change commitments to date, including the adoption of the ICAO CORSIA as part of the broader set of industry measures to achieve carbon-neutral growth from 2020 onwards.

It also reaffirms its strong support for ATAG and ICAO as well as its member states in forging a global consensus on a collaborative pathway to address aviation emissions in the longer term. A comprehensive approach involving multiple stakeholders to deliver emissions reductions is critical to achieving a fully sustainable aviation industry by 2050.