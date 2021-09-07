Vietnam Airlines tests travel pass

HANOI, 7 September 2021: Vietnam Airlines is testing IATA’s Travel Pass on flights out of Hanoi with 18 passengers on each flight playing a part in the pilot project, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The International Air Transport Association Travel Pass has been undergoing tests carried out by various airlines since last May.

The travel pass integrates leading digital solutions such as no-touch air travel, biometric data and e-health certificates with Covid-19 test results and proof of vaccination. It simplest the verification digitalises the process and is more user friendly for passengers than having to obtain paper certification from authorities.

With a quick and straightforward procedure, the pass should facilitate safe and easy travel between nations and reduce one of the major pain points for passengers resuming international travel.

Following a test on a flight to Europe last week, Vietnam Airlines will continue the pilot project on flights from Hanoi to Seoul on 12 September 12; to London on 21 September, and then on flights to Tokyo.

If the test process works without hitches, the electronic health passport will be presented to the Vietnamese Government to consider officially recognising the Travel Pass to speed up the resumption of international flights.

(Source: VNA)