TTC updates vaccine policy

SINGAPORE, 16 September 2021: The Travel Corporation has updated its vaccination policy this week that requires all guests travelling on the travel firm’s itineraries to be fully vaccinated.

The latest updated rule will apply until 31 December 2022.

In its Facebook Page post, TTC said the final jab (two-dose series) must be administered at least 15 days prior to the start of the trip to ensure the wellbeing of all travellers buying travel itineraries.

Headquartered in Singapore, TTC Asia is reporting strong sales for its German packages under the Trafalgar brand launched after Singapore announced a travel lane with Germany due to start on 7 September.

Conditions to fly the VTL to Germany

Travellers must meet all VTL eligibility criteria and required health measures. These include:

Travellers must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna or other World Health Organisation Emergency Use Listing vaccines, with the final dose completed at least 14 days prior to arrival in Singapore.

Provide proof of vaccination in the form of an electronic or physical vaccination certificate in English by the Singapore or German government.

Must have stayed in Germany and/or Singapore for at least 21 consecutive days before departure.

Take a pre-departure Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test within 48 hours before flight departure, an on-arrival PCR test at Singapore Changi Airport, as well as up to two post-arrival PCR tests in Singapore.

Must book only a dedicated VTL flight.

Short-term visitors and Long-Term Pass holders travelling to Singapore are required to apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) issued between 7 and 30 days prior to their intended date of entry into Singapore. Vaccinated travel Passes opened for applications from 1 September 2021.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents are not required to apply for a VTP, but must show their vaccination status on the HealthHub app or present proof of their vaccination issued by the Singapore Government or the German Government.

Short-term visitors who require a visa for travel to Singapore must separately obtain a visa. They are advised to do so after receiving their VTP approval and before departure.

They must also purchase travel insurance, with a minimum coverage of SGD30,000 for Covid-19-related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs, prior to travel to Singapore.

These visitors must also use the TraceTogether app in Singapore to facilitate contact tracing. For visitors who are unable to use a mobile device due to a certified disability or special need, they may be issued with TraceTogether tokens.

You must have the intention to enter Singapore. Transit passengers are not eligible for the VTL flights and will not be allowed to board the designated VTL flights. Non-VTL travellers are also not allowed to board the designated VTL flights.